Kathie Lee Gifford causes a stir in tight-fitting outfit on the beach

Kathie Lee Gifford shared some exciting news with her fans on Wednesday by posting an unexpected photo.

The former Today star, 68, looked gorgeous, highlighting her toned physique in a sleeveless, black top and matching tight-fitting pants as she posed by the water's edge while sitting beside an unusually-placed piano. Kathie smiled widely for the camera, with her picturesque surroundings getting a thumbs up from her followers.

It wasn't just the setting of her photo, but the good news Kathie shared alongside it that caused a stir among her fans.

Captioning the serene snapshot, she announced: "My newest film, #TheWay, will take you on an epic journey through time with performances from some of music's most powerful voices. Watch the Bible come to life for a one-night-only @fathomevents premiere on September 1!"

Rushing to the comment section, one fan replied: "You look amazing in this photo... The piano and the water look amazing... it's who you are." A second said: "Stunning picture!! I love the way you shine. Goals!!"

Fans loved Kathie's waterside photo

A third added: "What a place, for a piano. Wow," and a fourth wrote: "Purchased and shared! We are so excited to see this!"

The film highlights key Biblical stories in a modern way by presenting them with contemporary orchestral arrangements, powerful narration, touching visuals and an all-star group of artists including Nicole C. Mullen, Danny Gokey, Jimmie Allen, Larry Gatlin, BeBe Winans and more.

"I am so excited to bring these extraordinary, epic stories to life on the big screen," Kathie said in a statement. "Today's culture tends to view the Bible as an ancient text that is no longer relevant, but my hope is that this film, with modern music and visual storytelling, will reignite the passion for truth in today's culture and in a younger generation."

Kathie is releasing a book in August

It's been a busy time for Kathie. Last month, she announced her upcoming book, The God of the Way, will hit the shelves in August.

Alongside a picture of the front cover of the book, the mother-of-two wrote: "Great news! My friend @rabbijasonobel and I have a new book coming on August 30th titled The God of the Way!

"Join us as we discover the stories of key Biblical figures and how they continue to shape us all today. Merging the ancient with the modern, we analyze the story of God's plan for mankind with historical and cultural insights."

