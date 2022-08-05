Gordon Ramsay shows his softer side – and fans love it The celebrity chef got real on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay is famed for his strict work ethic and foul-mouthed rants, but he's also well known for being a doting dad to five children, and on Thursday he melted hearts with his parenting.

The celebrity chef's youngest son, Oscar, has his own Instagram feed, run by his siblings which has amassed over 320,000 followers. A very sweet photo was uploaded catching everyone's attention, and it showed the three-year-old asleep on his dad's shoulder.

"What a day!" the captioned read, and his fans rushed to share their thoughts on the precious moment between father and son.

"Beautiful photo of true love and parenting," penned one, and: "Sweetest photo in the world," added another. A third wrote: "Sweet sleepy boy and wonderful dad," while a fourth said: "The best father and Chef in the WORLD!!!!"

Gordon featured in this sweet photo online

This tender moment comes after the news that Gordon's restaurant businesses have registered losses due to the pandemic.

The chef's empire includes 35 restaurants around the UK and The Guardian has reported that he "made a pre-tax loss of £6.84m in the year to the end of August 2021".

Usually when Gordon shares a photo of himself with his son, fans are in disbelief about how much they look alike.

"Absolute image of his handsome dad xx" and "Oscar looks like Gordon" have been among the comments left on Instagram.

The chef has five children, four pictured here

Showing his softer side once again, Gordon shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Father's Day earlier in the year. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there, the fathers to be & fathers watching above [heart emoji] have a great day, well deserved."

When it comes to money, Gordon is still firm though. Talking to The Telegraph, he spoke about not giving his children too much of his fortune. He said: "It's definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it's to not spoil them.

"The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat."

