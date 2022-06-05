Kathie Lee Gifford melts hearts with new photo of her baby grandson The TV star is a proud grandmom

Kathie Lee Gifford is still on cloud nine from the birth of her grandson Frank Michael Gifford to her son Cody and his wife Erika.

The former Today star was so ecstatic, in fact, that she couldn't help but share the same photograph of her son with his wife and baby in the delivery room twice.

She decided to comment on her gaff by taking to Instagram with a new picture of baby Frank, looking absolutely angelic while he slept.

"Forgive me everyone for sending the same picture twice. I'm just so excited about this beautiful new phase of life. How about this one?" she wrote.

Her many fans quickly rushed to the comments to tell her that there was no need for her to apologize and that she should revel in the joy.

Kathie apologized for the overload of baby photos before sharing a new one

"Send all pictures you want you are allowed," one wrote, with another saying: "You should be excited and overjoyed! Congratulations! Keep the pics coming. We enjoy rejoicing with you," and a third adding: "Never EVER apologize for sharing pictures of your beautiful Grandson!!!!"

Several others harkened back to when she and Regis Philbin announced the birth of her own son on LIVE! all those years ago, as one shared: "He's perfect! I remember so clearly when Regis announced Cody Newton Gifford's birth!"

She appeared earlier in the week on Today with Hoda and Jenna to talk about the joyous addition to her family, even revealing that she wanted her grandson to call her "Bubbie."

Kathie also shared that the baby's name, Frank, in honor of her late husband, was a surprise to her.

The mom-of-two welcomed her grandson, Frank

"I guess, [Cody] never got over, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age," the TV personality added. "He was his hero and still is."

