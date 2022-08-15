Drew Barrymore's daughters' latest outing with their dad is too cute to miss They look adorable!

Drew Barrymore's daughters are all grown up, and they just had the coolest outing with their dad and his side of the family!

The actress has been co-parenting her daughters, Olive and Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman since their 2016 divorce, and they split their time between their mom and their dad, who recently married Vogue editor Allie Michler.

Though updates from Drew about her daughter's are few and far in between, she has mentioned their love of all things goth, and they certainly proved it with their latest weekend activity.

The two girls appeared to have a total blast during a Cardboard Regatta event they attended alongside their dad, their stepmother, and their aunt and grandmother from their dad's side of the family.

Decking themselves out in full black outfits, they seriously made an entrance, arriving at the party by blaring the Game of Thrones' theme song out of a speaker as their dad carried their all black Game of Thrones themed cardboard boat over his head.

Olive and Frankie had the biggest smile on their face in a video shared by their aunt, author Jill Kargman, and their long hair, Olive's brown and Frankie's blonde, was accessorized with braids and headbands reminiscent of their mom's look in her iconic movie, Ever After.

The girls certainly gave it their all

A subsequent video sees the girls putting their cardboard boat making skills to the test, and attempting to row the crafty, duct taped vessel across a pool. Unfortunately, the makeshift boat was no match against the water, but Olive and Frankie persisted, and though they had been submerged into the pool alongside their boat, clad in their black dresses, they continued to swim and pull it across the pool.

In the caption, their aunt joked: "Spectacular loss at the Cardboard Regatta but WINNERS of the most TEAM SPIRIT award! Biggest trophy and best lesson!"

The two girls have seriously grown up since their last public appearance

Family members and celebrities alike commended everyone for their efforts, with Will writing: "Core memory!!! Best day ever!!!" and his wife: "BEST SUMMER DAY EVER!!!" plus Linda Evangelista commented: "Fabulous!!!!!!!!!"

