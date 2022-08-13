Drew Barrymore details her adorable date night with her two daughters The actress shares her children with her ex-husband Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore is making the most of the summer break as she gets to spend some quality time with her two young daughters.

The TV host took Frankie, eight, and Olive, nine, to the movies on Friday and shared details of their date night on Instagram.

Drew posted a short clip from inside the theatre and spun the camera around from her face to the screen and wrote: "@superpets with the girls," before captioning it: "We loved it! @dcleagueofsuperpets."

While her daughters weren't seen in the video, fans loved the glimpse into her personal life and commented: "Imagine going with your kids to see a movie and see drew barrymore sitting next to you," and, "I love your posts. I admire you for making posts that are natural and real. I will keep following, for sure."

The Drew Barrymore Show host keeps her children out of the spotlight, but until recently, her ex-husband posted photos of them on social media.

Drew took her daughters to the movies and 'loved it'

While he's since made his account private, before doing so, fans could see that the girls bear a striking resemblance to their famous mom.

Frankie and Olive have Drew's unforgettable smile and while the latter sports a dark head of hair, their youngest is blonde, just like Drew.

Drew and Will split in 2016, but have remained amicable and successfully co-parent their children together.

Drew's girls are growing up fast

Drew found the divorce from Will very difficult and opened up about the agony of the break-up on her show.

Talking about seeking help for her mental health, she said: "I went through a really painful divorce and I wasn't doing very well.

"I had these two kids I had to fight for and I needed help. So I started reaching out to different people and eventually I made some big sweeping changes in my life. I got on a whole new track. Not back on track, but a whole new one that I helped build."

