Drew Barrymore delights fans with rare look into her stunning beach house

Drew Barrymore has seriously made fans as envious as it gets with her latest glimpse of her impressive home!

Though the star previously lived a notoriously Los Angeles lifestyle, having been born and raised in the bustling city, following her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman, she moved to New York so her daughter, Olive and Frankie, could be closer to their father and his side of the family.

The actress has an impressive property portfolio, having two properties in the Northeastern state, an apartment in New York City, and, as of 2019, a stunning farmhouse style beach house in the Sagaponack area of the Hamptons.

As she takes a well-deserved break from hosting The Drew Barrymore Show, and while her apartment is undergoing a major renovation, the star has opted to spend her summer in the Hamptons, and just took her followers' breath away by sharing a stunning look inside the million dollar six bedroom home.

The video, posted to TikTok, starts off seeing Drew standing in her kitchen, revealing that she had gotten a stain on her t-shirt, though she was secretly happy because of how much she enjoys showing off her "stain removal skills."

The mom-of-two has previously opened up about her love for laundry, becoming emotionally attached to the chore since feeling her first semblance of independence at age fourteen when she spent her days at her neighborhood laundromat after emancipating herself.

The stunning inside look at her fabulous home

As she goes off to work on the stain, the camera follows the actress all through the beautiful home, which features what appear to be original hardwood floors and large windows that give way to delightful natural light, and a view of the expansive backyard.

The clip also sees Drew walking into her relaxing bedroom, which features beautiful French doors that lead to the impressive grounds of the property, and a packed bookshelf next to her bed.

The impressive shingled home

The cozy yet spacious home was reportedly bought by the daytime show host for nearly six million dollars. It is a 5,000 square foot residence built in 1920 that sits on 1.7 acres of luscious and perfectly landscaped grounds.

Fans raved about the rare look into it, and wrote: "I love that your house looks lived in. It looks like a home," and: "I absolutely love how comfortable and normal her house looks," as well as: "The house is awesome just like you."

