Top 10 best and worst dogs breed to share a bed with revealed Does your pup steal space in bed?

If you're a pet owner, nothing quite beats a snuggle in bed with your precious pup. If you're lucky, then your pet can be a soothing and strokable bed buddy, yet some breeds will, unfortunately, get in the way of a good night's sleep.

From finding drool patches on your pillow, deafening snoring, and endless amounts of dog hair left between the sheets, having your pooch in the bed can sometimes not be the dream scenario you envisaged.

With the help of Secret Linen Stories, we have rounded up the best and worst dog breeds to snuggle in bed with. From Labradors to Akitas, keep scrolling to see if your dog makes an appearance on the list…

Top 10 worst dog breeds to share a bed with

Bernese Mountain Dogs

Bernese Mountain Dogs are officially the worst dog breeds to have in your bed, with their large size and high shedding levels being the main reasons why. These gentle giants have a lovely temperament, known for being affectionate and loyal, but if you have one in your bed you can expect to find lots of fur between the sheets, and perhaps a touch of drool and a high chance of barking.

Akitas

Similarly sized Japanese Akitas are second on the list, they are also known for being big shedders but also make for tricky bedfellows due to their barking and energetic tendencies.

Leonbergers

Leonbergers, large shaggy dogs with a gentle nature, make great pets but are less than ideal to nap with and are third on the list.

Dobermans

While they aren't droolers or snorers, Dobermans are big creatures and highly energetic.

German Shepherds

The same goes for German Shepherds, who are highly active canines and require plenty of mental and physical stimulation.

Labradors

Loveable Labradors are the sixth worst breed to have in the bed as they shed lots of fur and also have a tendency to be quite energetic.

Great Danes

The size of the Great Dane means that sharing space in your bed could result in a battle for the sheets…

Irish Wolfhounds

The same goes for the large Irish Wolfhound, who will certainly take up most of the bed space.

Golden Retrievers

Like the beloved lab, Golden Retrievers are highly playful and shed a large amount of white fur.

Dalmatians

Top 10 best dog breeds to share a bed with

Maltese

Taking the top spot as the best dog breed to have in your bed are Maltese pooches, with their small size and lack of shedding and drooling, are officially the perfect dogs to nap with.

Yorkshire Terriers

Yorkshire Terriers best dogs to have in your bed, though watch out for their potential barks during the night.

Shih Tzus

Like Yorkies, Shih Tzus are a solid sleeping buddy option, but they may bark during the early hours if disturbed.

Cockapoos

One of the most popular dog breeds in recent years, Cockapoos (a mixture of cocker spaniels and miniature poodles), are the fourth best dogs to have in your bed.

Cavachons

Cavachons (a mixture of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Bichon Frise) tie with the Cockapoo for cute snooze companionship.

Pomeranians

The Pomeranian is so small that it can simply curl up in bed without taking over too much space – but keep an eye on the fluffy shedding and the occasional woof.

British Bulldogs

A perhaps surprise entry in the list of best dogs to share a bed with is British Bulldogs. With low amounts of shedding, barking and a very relaxed temperament, according to the research, these pups actually make pretty great sleeping companions – but do watch out for the drool!

Poodles

A larger breed, poodles are hypoallergenic so are good to snooze with for those suffering from allergies. They also have a tendency to be a touch yappy, so don’t be alarmed if they bark during the night.

Chihuahuas

Chihuahuas are the OGs of handbag dogs – and while they may seem like an easy option, their barking hinders your chance of a solid night's sleep.

Schnauzers

Schnauzers are another familiar favourite breed, yet their high energy levels mean they may take their time to settle.

