January Jones shares rare glimpse of son Xander amid family vacation

January Jones' son Xander Dane is all grown up and spending some quality time away from home with his mom.

While the actress and her ten-year-old spend most of their time in sunny California, the two recently embarked on a trip all the way all across the United States for a getaway in Maine.

Though the star doesn't often share glimpses of her son, she did take a moment out of their mom-son time to share a look into their family vacation.

She took to Instagram Stories to recap with her fans all she got up to while in the nautical Northeastern state, including several photos that prove just how much Xander has grown up already.

The first shot sees the two posing next to a tall sculpture of Sasquatch, also known as Bigfoot, fittingly outside the International Cryptozoology Museum, which they were both visiting.

In it, January is seen sporting a white, short-sleeve button down with blue jeans and lilac-colored New Balance sneakers, and she is endearingly looking over at Xander, who is almost as tall as she is.

The sweet mother-son photo

They later made their way towards the beach, and the Mad Men lead shared a hilarious photo of her son relaxing on the sand, while she, alternatively, made a "happy baby" yoga pose, in which one lifts your feet up in the air while sitting down to stretch your lower back.

The duo seemed to have really made the most out of their Maine getaway, and made a point to visit all of its sights.

The two were lucky to get beautiful summer weather

January also shared a selfie where she is smiling ear to ear, sporting rectangular black sunglasses and gold hoops, posing right by the water, and there is a lighthouse behind her.

The final photo from her recap adorably sees Xander posing directly in front of the lighthouse, giving his back to the camera.

