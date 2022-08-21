Deliciously Ella dispels myth that working mothers can do everything

As she marks ten years of her food and wellness brand Deliciously Ella, Ella Mills and her daughters Skye, three, and May, two in October, have posed for an exclusive at home shoot in HELLO! – and Ella discusses why she’s passionate about "dispelling the myth" that working mothers can "do everything and do it all".

"It’s so far from reality," says the star, who is married to Matthew Mills, the son of late Labour politician Baroness Jowell.

READ: Must-have utensils to create picture-perfect summer salads - from bowls to spinners

SEE: Holly Willoughby's summer diet is so different from her daily routine

"It’s impossible to do it all at once. I always think you can do two things well at the same time and for Matthew and me right now, that is our work and our children. We’re in bed every night with our kids at 8.30pm because that’s what works for us."

Family time is extremely precious adds Ella, whose new cookbook How to Go Plant-based: A Definitive Guide For You and Your Family is out now, and who says that with the business – valued at around £60m – "It’s go, go, go 24/7, 365 days a year.

"Because our life is so busy, we’re really quite religious about our Sundays together. I make us pancakes and coffee in bed and the girls watch cartoons and then we go to a coffee shop near our house. We go to the park or playground and then visit our local Italian for lunch and we literally order the same thing every single weekend. And that to me is like absolute heaven."

As for her goals for the next decade, she says that television could also be a possibility.

"I had a few early opportunities for it, but I was so young and still figuring so much out. It does feel like a natural next stop now. It’s not something I have in the works, but it is something I’d like to do. There’s a gap in the market there and I’d love to fill that. That is the top of my goals now."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

How to Go Plant-Based: A Definitive Guide For You and Your Family by Ella Mills, published by Yellow Kite, is out now.