Gavin Rossdale shares heartfelt birthday tribute to son Zuma The Bush frontman is on cloud nine

Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad and took to social media to share his happiness on a special occasion, that being his son Zuma's birthday.

The musician shared a rare photograph of the 14-year-old on his special day and paired it with a message from the heart.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZUMA - my sweetest boy you are the shine of my sun. I love everything about you. A magical boy indeed," he gushed.

"Layers on layers. So happy you're mine. You've even made me fall in like with baseball. YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD.

"And you can hit the life out of a ball that flies at 80 mph. You're amazing. We are gonna celebrate hard. Because that's how we roll."

His daughter with Pearl Lowe, model Daisy, even gave a shout-out to her little brother in the comments section, saying: "All the love for magic Zooms," as did many of his other followers with their birthday wishes.

Gavin shared a sweet photo of Zuma on his birthday

The Bush frontman, a doting dad, shares Zuma and his two other sons, Kingston, 16, and Apollo, eight, with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani, co-parenting with her and her husband Blake Shelton.

He spoke to Sirius XM at the start of the pandemic about his experiences with co-parenting and how it proved to be difficult during the start of the pandemic.

"I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma," he said, adding that they spent time on Blake's 10,000 acre ranch.

He called it a "tricky dilemma" and a "real problem for divorced parents" due to not being able to make proper connections regarding exposure to the virus.

The musician co-parents his three sons with ex-wife Gwen

"I know who's around me — no one is," he added. "And I know who's bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you're prone to whoever they're with."

