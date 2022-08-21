Hailey Bieber’s fans swoon over new family photos with husband Justin The Biebers haven't ruled out becoming parents

Hailey Bieber left fans swooning over her heartfelt family post shared to Instagram on Sunday, which pictured her and husband Justin Bieber celebrating their niece Iris' second birthday.

The 25-year-old model posted a series of heartwarming snaps alongside Justin as they played with her sister Alaia Baldwin's daughter. Looking like the ultimate It-girl in camel cargos, a y2k spaghetti strap top and ditsy butterfly clip in pink gingham, Hailey rocked the chicest laidback model aesthetic to tend to her aunty duties.

One photo showed Hailey holding Iris on her hip as the two-year-old beamed at her aunty with chocolate on her face, as she wrote: "there’s a little princess who had a birthday party today."

Another sweet snap showed Hailey and Justin holding Iris up in the air, before a final photo that showed the model treating her niece to a mouthful of cake. So cute!

Hailey shared the adorable photos to her Instagram

Fans lost it in the comments, rushing to share their thoughts on the Biebers' parenting techniques.

"What beautiful photos, you guys look so happy [heart emoji] that baby is beautiful, I hope she had a fantastic birthday… you’re going to be excellent parents," wrote one fan, as another agreed: "Too cute! If y'all don't have a child already…"

"U guys r gonna be the best parents ever," added a third fan, while a fourth sweetly shared: "I get the feeling that you’re gonna be such great parents."

The loved-up duo haven't ruled out having children in the future, but Justin previously revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the pair are in no rush to start a family.

The model has been a huge part of Iris life since she was born

"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he said. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

When Ellen asked him what the "hold up" is on starting a family, he said they’re just waiting for the right time. "There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman," he said. "And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."

