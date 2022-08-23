Why Duchess Kate's school swap was life-changing The royal has experience when it comes to changing schools

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are sending their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a new school in September, and here's why Duchess Kate found school swapping a success.

When the Duchess was younger she changed from an all-girls boarding school Downe House to mixed boarding school, Marlborough College.

It has been reported that Kate was picked on at her first school, leaving her "thin and pale". Whereas she thrived at Marlborough College, being part of the Hockey team and making lots of friends.

Sporty Kate thrived in the hockey team

The Duchess continued at the college from 1996 to 2000, and fellow dormmate from her new school, Gemma Williamson recalled to the Daily Mail: "Apparently she had been bullied very badly and she certainly looked thin and pale. She had very little confidence."

Marlborough College has been a popular choice for many famous faces with David Cameron's wife Samantha and comedian Jack Whitehall both passing through the doors. The school has its own Countering Bullying Policy which provides "measures to combat bullying, including cyberbullying".

The school can take on around 930 pupils and the property itself is set within 280 acres of impressive school grounds. On site there are extensive facilities including an athletics track, a chapel, racket courts and a swimming pool.

Kate's children will also be treated to an amazing education with an abundance of fantastic facilities at their new school, Lambrook.

Lambrook School is where the Cambridge children will be going

There is a nine-hole golf course, a 25-metre swimming pool, and a large sports hall, so there will be plenty of opportunity for the Princes and Princess to get stuck into sports.

The children tumble back into school "ruddy-cheeked and full of fresh air," according to the Good Schools Guide.

Lambrook offers a wide range of subjects for its pupils, including French, Religious Studies, Design and Technology. From year five onwards, Latin lessons and Saturday school are compulsory.

