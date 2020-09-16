Regal graduates! Where the royal family went to university and what they studied These 10 royals studied everything from Geography to Art History

British universities are starting back at the end of September, with students across the country preparing for the new term. It's a very different start to university life for many, with new social distancing measures and virtual lessons.

The time of year got us thinking back to the royal family and which of its members have attended university. Do you know the degrees they all studied? Princess Anne's children Peter and Zara Phillips even went to the same uni!

Discover the university histories of the royals below…

MORE: 29 celebrities who attended same swanky schools as the royals

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate and William return to university where they first met!

Prince William

University: St Andrews

Degree: Geography

Prince William arriving at St Andrews with his father Prince Charles

Prince William joined the esteemed Scottish University of St Andrews in 2001, where he began a degree in Art History but later changed his main subject to Geography. The son of Prince Charles graduated in 2005 with an upper second class honours.

William also met his future wife, Kate, at St Andrews. We love how the prince was reportedly known as 'Steve' during his degree to maintain some anonymity.

READ: Royal halls of residence: See where Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more lived in their uni days

The Duchess of Cambridge

University: St Andrews

Degree: History of Art

Kate looking very stylish on her graduation day

Duchess Kate also attended St Andrews, studying Art History as Prince William did at first. After meeting on the same course, Kate was credited with encouraging the Prince to change courses rather than drop out of university.

She also took another course initially. During a visit to UCL, the Duchess, disclosed: "I started off doing Psychology at St Andrew's, with History of Art," said Kate. Laughing, she added: "It was a bit full-on, but it was really interesting."

Kate graduated with a 2:1 Honours.

Prince Charles

University: Trinity College, Cambridge

Degree: Anthropology, Archaeology, and History

Prince Charles in his Trinity College gown in 1970

Prince Charles attended the very prestigious Cambridge University in 1967 where he read anthropology, archaeology, and history, as well as studying Welsh history and language for a term in his second year at the University College of Wales in Aberystwyth.

The Prince graduated with a 2:2 Bachelor of Arts 1970, which made him the first heir apparent to have a degree.

For a time, a story circulated that Charles' bodyguard took the same degree as him as he attended all of the royal's lectures as well. However, the university's online magazine, Varsity, debunked the myth, claiming that the bodyguard did not, in fact, take the exams, and so was unable to get the impressive mark.

MORE: 19 celebrities who found success without a degree

Prince Edward

University: Jesus College, Cambridge

Degree: History

Edward in the walled walkway known as 'The Chimney' at Jesus College

The Queen's third son studied history at Jesus College, Cambridge University and is reported to have enjoyed his time there, taking part in many theatre productions and playing sports.

Edward graduated in 1986 with a lower second class honours degree, before embarking on a career in theatrical productions.

Duchess of Sussex

University: Northwestern University, Illinois

Degree: Theatre and International studies

Meghan studied at Northwestern University near Chicago

The wife of Prince Harry also went into further education, studying theatre and international studies at the famed Northwestern University in America. Meghan lived in the North Mid-Quads dorm, which is home to 85 students.

Amongst the list of notable graduates are supermodel Cindy Crawford and actor Warren Beatty, so she's in good company.

Princess Eugenie

University: Newcastle University

Degree: Art History, English Literature and Politics

Eugenie arriving at Freshers' Week back in 2009

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson studied at the University of Newcastle and is said to have shunned a private residence for living in uni halls – we salute you, Eugenie!

HELLO! reported on Eugenie's university move back in 2009 and back then a room in Newcastle halls cost just £96 a week. The royal did, however, continue to have round the clock protection from a team of bodyguards. The Princess graduated in 2012.

Princess Beatrice

University: Goldsmiths University

Degree: History and History of Ideas

Beatrice arrived at university to start her degree in September 2008

Princess Beatrice graduated from London's Goldsmith's University in 2011 with a 2:1 in History and History of Ideas.

Unlike her sister Eugenie, Beatrice decided against student accommodation in favour of an apartment within St James' Palace. As she was only studying in the same city, it made sense for Beatrice to stay in her royal residence.

Peter and Zara Phillips

University: University of Exeter

Peter's Degree: Sports Science.

Zara's Degree: Equine Physiotherapy

Princess Anne, her former husband Captain Mark Phillips and their daughter Zara attend Peter's graduation

Peter graduated from the University of Exeter in 2000 and enjoyed an active time during his degree, playing for the university rugby team. Zara decided to follow her brother's lead, and, according to Tatler, started off studying equestrian massage before transferring courses to equine physiotherapy.

Lady Amelia Windsor

University: Edinburgh University

Degree: French and Italian

Lady Amelia shared from selfie in her room at university on Instagram

Edinburgh University graduate Lady Amelia did a four-year degree at the Scottish capital, spending one year of her course studying in Paris and Rome – how glam! The royal is now a successful model who can be spotted in high profile campaigns and on the front row of top fashion shows.

READ: Top 10 baby names most likely to be winners - and one is a Prince!

Lady Kitty Spencer

University: University of Cape Town

Degree: Psychology, Politics, and English Literature

Lady Kitty Spencer

The niece of the late Princess Diana grew up in the South African coastal city of Cape Town, where she studied psychology, politics, and English literature.

Lady Kitty went on to study art history and Italian in Florence and then furthered her studies in luxury brand management at London's European Business School. She's one smart cookie. Oh, and also a top model.