Why Lambrook School is an extra safe choice for the Cambridge children The royal children are set to start a new school

The Duke and Duchess Cambridge have enrolled their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Lambrook School ahead of their family move to Windsor. Here's why it's an extra safe choice for the royal children…

The independent preparatory school for boys and girls has a strict 21-page anti-bullying policy, and it's an issue they clearly take very seriously.

WATCH: See the moment Princess Charlotte corrects her brother

Their mission statement reads: "Lambrook School is committed to providing a caring, friendly and safe environment for all of its pupils so they can learn in a relaxed and secure atmosphere. Bullying of any kind is unacceptable at Lambrook."

Lambrook is the new school of choice for the Cambridge children

The detailed document goes on to outline how the institution aims to stamp out cyberbullying too, not just verbal and physical incidents which happen on school grounds.

The royal couple take the issue of bullying very seriously

The disciplinary policies start with teachers trying to reconcile the situation between the pupils and escalate up to permanent exclusion.

When the news of the new school broke on Monday, an announcement made by Kensington Palace read: "Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas's."

Jonathan Perry, Headmaster at Lambrook School, has made a statement ahead of the children joining: "We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community."

It has been rumoured that when Duchess Kate switched schools when she was younger, this was, in fact, due to bullying.

Fellow dormmate at her new school, Gemma Williamson recalled to the Daily Mail: "Apparently she had been bullied very badly and she certainly looked thin and pale. She had very little confidence."

The Duchess attended Downe House before moving to Marlborough College between 1996 and 2000, where she thrived, becoming part of the hockey team and making lots of friends.

Mental health is a topic close to their hearts

The Duke and Duchess have previously shown their support for children's mental health during Anti Bullying Week. The royals retweeted a post shared by the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, a children's mental health charity, on their own mental health organisation Heads Together's account.

The couple initially launched their mental health campaign, Heads Together, alongside William's younger brother Prince Harry, while it's now headed up solely by the Cambridges.

