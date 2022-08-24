Al Roker and Deborah Roberts mark bittersweet day as they become empty-nesters The day is finally here

After months of preparing for the big day and opening up to fans about his feelings, the time has come for Al Roker to face a bittersweet goodbye.

MORE: Al Roker and his family's difficult week revealed after tragic death

The star has taken fans along on every step of his son Nick's preparations to leave for college, and it is officially time for him to move out of his home and into his new college dorm.

His father took to Instagram to document the big day for the family, as he and his wife Deborah Roberts officially become empty-nesters.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al's rise to fame

MORE: Today's Al Roker marks milestone with 'wonderful' surprise birthday celebration

The photos shared by the beloved weatherman see Nick more than ready to hit the road, and it captures the family car packed to the brim with all of the essentials.

The first glimpse into the busy moving day sees the 20-year-old smiling as he is posing by the car's trunk, which has in it all of the crucial elements of a college dorm, including a mirror, a shower caddy, pillows, and plenty of Target shopping bags.

Other photos of the sentimental family day include a heartfelt selfie of Nick with his mom and dad, and they document various moments of the three going through the registration process. The incoming freshman is enrolled in Landmark College, a school in Vermont exclusively for students diagnosed with learning disabilities, attention disorders, or autism.

Nick seems eager about his big move

Both Nick and Al have been open about his learning disability in the past, and have detailed both his challenges and big accomplishments throughout his highschool years.

MORE: Deborah Roberts shares astounding photo as she counts down to son Nick's emotional departure

MORE: Al Roker marks impressive and long-awaited health milestone

The Today host captioned the post with: "I guess this is happening. Taking the last one to college. So proud of one @nickroker155."

Al and Deborah are no doubt incredibly proud of their son

Meanwhile, Deborah also took to social media to open up about the big day, and wrote: "After all the hard work. All the discipline. All the dreaming. All the prayers. His moment to soar has come… Pride doesn't even begin to describe this day Nick Roker."

Fans and friends alike inundated the family with support and congratulations, writing: "Wow. So incredible. Hooray Nick! Hooray parents!!!" and: "Congratulations, it's bittersweet!!" as well as: "Congratulations Nick! Enjoy every minute!!! I know how emotional this day is for Mom and Dad!!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.