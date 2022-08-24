Madonna celebrates milestone birthday for twins Stella and Estere The Vogue singer is a proud mama

Madonna couldn't be more elated as she took to social media to reveal that her two youngest children, twins Stella and Estere, are growing up.

The singer was left in disbelief as she celebrated the fact that they were both officially ten years old with a set of rarely seen photographs.

The compilation included many moments from their life together, showcasing how much they'd grown since first being adopted at the age of four.

It also highlighted how much Madonna loved dressing them up in matching clothes, featuring designer wear and also adorable pajama sets while also showcasing their love for dance.

"Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale! You both bring so much Love- Laughter and Light into all of our lives!! I cannot believe you're already 10 years old!" she wrote.

The star was quickly inundated with a barrage of heart emojis from her many followers, with one commenting: "Happy birthday to the two princesses."

Madonna celebrated her twin daughters' tenth birthdays

Another said: "THE ONLY ROYAL FAMILY," while a third added: "Aww, they've grown so much! Happy birthday Stella & Estere!"

Madonna celebrated her own birthday pretty recently, marking her 64th in Sicily with the help of friends and family, including her six kids.

She even shared a photograph of herself with all six, with them all being seen together a rare sighting. She is mom to Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda and Mercy James, both 16, as well as ten-year-olds Stella and Estere.

Previously, Madonna spoke candidly about being a single mom of six children to Vogue, saying: "Nobody does what I do. And that's kind of scary.

The singer partied it up with her six kids in Sicily

"I can look back at women who I think were great and amazing – freedom fighters, like Simone de Beauvoir or Angela Davis – but they didn't have kids.

"Being a single parent of six children, I continue to be creative and be an artist and be politically active, to have a voice, to do all the things I do. So I mean, there isn't anybody in my position."

