Rebecca Adlington 'devastated' as she reveals heartbreaking miscarriage

Rebecca Adlington has shared the difficult news that she has suffered a miscarriage 12 weeks into her pregnancy.

READ: Rebecca Adlington introduces daughter Summer to baby brother Albie – see the sweet picture

The Olympic swimmer – who wed her husband Andy Parsons in September 2021 – took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share her heartbreaking news and revealed that she is still in hospital battling sepsis, a kidney infection, and a fever.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebecca Adlington shares tour inside luxury home

"On Tuesday me and Andy went to hospital for our 12-week scan only to discover we've had a miscarriage which resulted in emergency surgery," she wrote.

"I managed to leave hospital Thursday only to be readmitted Friday. After a day of treating sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever I’m slowly on the mend. Long way to go but I’m in the right place."

MORE: Rebecca Adlington opens up about baby son Albie's birth – exclusive

MORE: Rebecca Adlington's ex denies dating their daughter's godfather

Rebecca continued: "I can't thank the hospitals and the staff enough, been so supportive. It's such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren't alone and have so much support.

"@andrewparsons5 you have been my rock this week. Same with family and friends. We haven't managed to process it all yet but I know with their support we'll get through it."

Rebecca shared this photo from her hospital bed

She concluded: "Once I'm able to leave hospital I'm extremely grateful I get to go home and give my 2 little ones the best hugs!"

Fans rushed to send Rebecca and Andrew supportive messages, with one replying: "I'm so terribly, terribly sorry. So many of us go through this and never talk about it. Your honesty will help so many people. Sending you so much love."

A second said: "Hope you feel better soon & sending lots of love & hugs." A third added: "So sorry for your loss Becky x Wishing you a positive recovery."

Rebecca and Andy are proud parents to son Albie who they welcomed on 4 March 2021. Rebecca is also a doting mum to five-year-old daughter Summer, whom she shares with ex-husband Harry Needs.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.