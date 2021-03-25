Rebecca Adlington reveals difficult night with baby Albie in candid post The Olympian is mum to daughter Summer and baby Albie

Rebecca Adlington shared a candid post detailing her recent parenting struggles with baby boy Albie.

The Olympic swimmer, 32, and her partner Andy Parsons welcomed their first son on 4 March, but she is still finding the night feeds difficult – especially since she is also battling a cold!

Rebecca, who is also a doting mum to five-year-old daughter Summer, told her Instagram followers: "It's 3am. Albie up again feeding. I have a cold and trying so hard not to cough or blow my nose to wake Andy or disturb Albie.

"My dog Daisy has curled up and gone to sleep under my bedside table. Plus I have a wet patch where my boob has leaked...how's your night going?!"

She continued by reassuring fans her cold was nothing to worry about, adding: "P.S Not COVID I've been tested!"

Rebecca and Andy welcomed their first child on 4 March

Her difficult night comes just as Andy prepared to return to work following his paternity leave. She shared an adorable photo of the doting dad cuddling his newborn son as they coordinated in matching outfits that read: "Baby cool" and: "Daddy cool."

"Today is the last day before @andrewparsons5 goes back to work! What an amazing 3 weeks it's been. We're so tired but it's been full of love. I always knew you would be an amazing dad but it's been incredible to see it in person. It's lovely to see how besotted you are!" Rebecca gushed.

Rebecca is a proud mum to Summer and Albie

The mother-of-two revealed to HELLO! that Albie was born less than two hours after she arrived at Stepping Hill hospital in Stockport on 4 March.

"We went to hospital at 4am and he was here just before 6am," she said of Albie. "I had a natural birth, it was all straightforward. We are all so besotted with him."

"I think Andy's hand was crippled afterwards as I was squeezing it so hard. He had fingerprint marks where I was digging in," continued Rebecca.

