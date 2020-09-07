Rebecca Adlington's ex Harry Needs denies dating daughter Summer's godfather The former couple are really good friends with Michael Gunning

Rebecca Adlington's ex-husband Harry Needs has denied reports that he is dating his best friend and godfather to his and Rebecca's daughter Summer.

The 28-year-old, who recently came out as bisexual, shared a lovely picture of his "modern family" on Sunday and took the opportunity to set the record straight on his relationship with Michael Gunning.

Harry shared a lovely picture of his "modern family"

Captioning the lovely shot, which featured his ex-wife, her new partner Andrew Parsons, Michael and five-year-old Summer, he wrote: "My Modern Family #fakenews #alwaysseetheglasshalffull #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #itsokaynottobeokay #nowearentlivingtogether."

At the end of the caption, he added: "P.s mike is my bro, not my partner."

Fans were quick to send messages of support, with one writing: "Harry, you should not have to explain yourself to anyone. Carry on being yourself."

A second added: "Harry, you and Mike should feel no need to explain your relationship. What you have is beautiful. We should all be blessed with such a wonderful friendship," whilst a third remarked: "Don't feel the need to explain anything. Yourself and Becky should be commended for keeping a positive friendship which ensures the best for your daughter."

Harry and Michael have been friends for years

Michael, 26, is a competitive swimmer and is really good friends with both Harry and Rebecca, regularly featuring on their Instagram. After the couple welcomed their daughter back in 2015, he was chosen to be her godfather.

It's not the first time that Harry has been forced to clarify his and Michael's relationship. Earlier in the year, during an Instagram Q&A he was asked whether or not he and Michael were seeing each other, to which he replied: "This is a question I get asked a lot… and the answer is no. Although my love for Mike is unconditional, he is my best friend and godfather to my daughter, Summer."