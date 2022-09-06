Watch: Meghan Markle's son Archie receives round of applause at Manchester event The Duchess of Sussex is a mother of two

The Duchess of Sussex is back in the UK alongside her husband Prince Harry, and she gave a passionate speech at the One Young World event in Manchester on Monday – with her son Archie receiving a round of applause.

While her three-year-old wasn't in attendance, and remains in the US with his sister Lilibet, he did get an indirect mention when Meghan spoke out about becoming a mother for the very first time.

"I joined you in London in 2019, and by that point it's safe to say my life had changed pretty significantly. I was now married and I was now a mum," the Duchess said and she was forced to pause as the crowd clapped and cheered. She continued: "My world view had expanded exponentially, seeing the global community through the eyes of my child."

What else has Meghan Markle said about being a mother?

When the royal couple showed off baby Archie to the world for the first time, they posed for photographs at St George's Hall in Windsor. Meghan also gave some words to the press. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," she said.

The couple welcomed their first born in 2019

In 2021, Harry and Meghan welcomed a daughter, Lilibet and the Duchess referenced her new arrival in an open letter to campaign for paid parental leave in the US.

Meghan was supported by her husband during her apperance

She candidly wrote: "In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child. Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.

"Like fewer parents, we weren't confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work. We knew we could take her home, and in that vital (and sacred) stage, devote any and everything to our kids and to our family."

