Piers Morgan shares rare photo with all four children in paradise location The star is a doting dad

Piers Morgan took to social media on Sunday to share a photo with all his children. The star is currently enjoying a sun-soaked break in beautiful St Tropez, where he posed for the lovely picture.

In the snap, Piers, who wore a blue short-sleeved shirt and shorts along with a Panama hat, posed with one hand on his daughter Elise's shoulder.

Surrounding the pair were the ten-year-old's older brothers Spencer, 29, Stanley, 25, and Bertie, who is 21.

A lush green vista of rolling hills and blue sky was visible in the background. Piers simply captioned the image: "Squad!"

The presenter's followers clearly loved the photo and rushed to share their enthusiasm. "Fabulous," wrote one while others chimed in: "Great," "Beautiful family," and: "How lovely, looks like you had a great family time, and that's what it's all about."

Piers has clearly been making the most of his summer, previously travelling to America, where he visited New York and Los Angeles.

Piers delighted fans with his new family photo

Back in May, the dad-of-four revealed that he had turned the corner in his battle with Long Covid.

Sharing a photo of himself with his personal trainer, Olympian Sarah Lindsay, the presenter wrote: "Back in the gym game for first time in nearly a year. (Thanks, Long Covid, you will be very un-sorely missed)."

Piers caught Covid in July 2021. Sarah also shared the photo, captioning it: "I can’t believe torturing Piers Morgan is my actual job. Finally fully recovered from Long Covid, he was back smashing the weights again."

Piers shares his youngest child with wife Celia

Piers' followers were quick to comment on the post, with professional golfer Andrew Johnston quipping: "Stop skipping leg day," to which Piers replied: "They’re proper athlete legs."

Other followers congratulated Piers on his fitness milestone, writing: "That's fantastic news! Delighted for you," while another added: "Hardest one is the first day back. Good effort."

While Piers had been absent from the gym for the previous few months, he had used his Peloton at home.

