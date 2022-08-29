Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's adrenaline-filled day out revealed The six-year-old had fun with his mum

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a son called Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf who he shares with his ex-fiancé Dara Huang, and the six-year-old has been out having fun.

Ahead of returning to school in September, along with other children his age, Wolfie's mother Dara took him out for a fun day in London, at Go Ape in Battersea, London.

Sharing posts from her alternative Instagram account @cherrys_antiinflammatory, Dara revealed that they experienced the high-octane zip-line (which was her first time on one) and they also drove around together in a pedal go-kart in the sunshine.

Wolfie had a day out at Go Ape

Another snap showed off Wolfie enjoying time in a playpark, getting stuck into climbing. The snaps also revealed a pop-up tunnel which was set up in their shared garden at their home in London.

It seems as though Wolfie's mum has coordinated a jam-packed schedule of activities for the little one over the summer months, as two weeks ago the pair were all set to go swimming together for the day.

The mother-son duo enjoyed the sunshine

Dara shared a mirror selfie of her wearing a striking blue swimsuit, writing the caption: "My child is on break so I'm taking him swimming."

The six-year-old got stuck into climbing

Wolfie lives with his mother in Kensington, but regularly visits his father too. Reports say that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are set to move out of London and are headed to the Cotswolds soon with their daughter Sienna. As Wolfie regularly visits his father and stepmother, it's likely he will stay over there too in their impressive new home.

Royal fans got to see Wolfie with his father and stepmother at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June. Looking smart, Edoardo's son wore an adorable button-up wool coat.

Wolfie also played in his garden

Other than that, fans get to see glimpses of Edo's son on Dara's Instagram, often showing off his incredible painting skills – and one time even accidentally painting his mother's carpet. Oops!

