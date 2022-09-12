Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter has sweetest reaction to mom's message The pair are even more similar than fans realized!

Reese Witherspoon's entertaining Instagram posts have made her a hit on social media, and when the Emmy-nominated actress' lookalike daughter commented on Reese's latest photo of the pair, hundreds of fans rushed to comment.

The seemingly ageless 46-year-old Big Little Lies star posted a beautiful mother and daughter photo on Instagram to celebrate her daughter Ava's 23rd birthday on Friday 9 September. The star's 28 million-strong fanbase was in awe of the beautiful mother and daughter, who looked like twins as they beamed with their identical smiles and long naturally wavy blonde hair, wearing short floaty dresses as they posed on a palm tree-littered beach at sunset.

The duo not only look identical, they even wore matching shades of nude lipstick, smoky eye makeup and bronzer!

The lookalike mother and daughter duo were radiant

Reese had initially tagged her daughter in the sweet caption, writing: "Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava!! Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift. Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much."

Ava and Reese's close bond is evident

Celebrity fans such as Cindy Crawford immediately replied to point out that the duo was "twinning!" Meanwhile Netflix's Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness added: "mom and daughter twins" with heart emojis. Another follower commented: "I will never not do double takes at this duo." However, it was Ava's reply that stirred up excitement.

Ava wrote: "Okay I know I’m biased but…you really do ‘mom love’ like no one else can. Thank you for celebrating me as I am since day one." She continued "Also, I know I technically have to be your favorite daughter considering there’s no competition…but I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of hearing it!"

Reese and Ava are like peas in a pod

One fan replied to Ava, saying: "Your bond is evident even in the photo - how sweet. Happy birthday!" And another fan wrote: "Holy coconuts you are both so stunning! Happy bday Miss Ava!"

Reese welcomed her eldest children Ava and Deacon, 18, during her marriage to Ryan Phillippe and shares her youngest son, Tennessee, with her husband Jim Toth.

