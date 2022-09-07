Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare photo of stepdaughter in celebratory post The Goop founder is married to Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a very rare photo of her stepdaughter, Isabella, on Tuesday in honor of her birthday.

The Iron Man actress took to her Instagram Stories to mark the occasion, which turned out to be a bittersweet moment as Gwyneth revealed she was not able to celebrate with Isabella, although she did not reveal why.

Posing with her arm around her husband, Brad Falchuk's daughter, Gwyneth and Isabella were all smiles as they matched in khaki and leopard print outfits.

Captioning the sweet family snapshot, the Goop founder wrote: "Happy birthday @izzyfalchuk we miss you today and love you [pink hearts emoji]."

Isabella and her brother Brody are the children of Brad and producer Suzanne Bukinik. Brad met Gwyneth on the set of Glee in 2010 and they began dating four years later. They married in 2018.

Gwyneth has two children of her own, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, who she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

Gwyneth and her stepdaughter Isabella

Earlier this week, the actress bid a fond farewell to the summer by sharing a series of new family photographs with fans – but one picture in particular really stood out.

Gwyneth, 49, posted a sweet snapshot showing her posing with her children and while Apple is the image of her famous mother, right down to their long blonde hair, Moses bears a strong resemblance to his musician dad and looked incredibly grown up as he posed with his mom and sister.

Earlier this year, Gwyneth paid a loving tribute to her firstborn as Apple celebrated her 18th birthday. The Shallow Hal star wrote: "18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning (crying face emoji). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more.

Gwyneth and her kids Apple and Moses

"Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way. Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me.

"I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. Mama."

