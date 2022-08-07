Reese Witherspoon cheers on son Deacon Phillippe's surprise release The Legally Blonde star is one proud mama

Reese Witherspoon is nothing if not the biggest cheerleader for her kids, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, with current husband Jim Toth.

The actress is currently on cloud nine as her eldest son Deacon dropped a surprise album that he even sung on to the excitement of his followers.

The news was a big one for the young musician, who recently even announced that he would be making his acting debut in Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever.

Sharing a link to the SoundCloud version of the record on her Instagram Stories, Reese gushed about how much she enjoyed his work and what a proud mama she was.

"Listening on repeat!" she wrote. "I love watching you create music and putting your thoughts/heart/ideas into the world." She even included a picture of the album cover, a photo of a young Deacon covered in paint.

The 18-year-old was clearly touched by his mom's support, sharing the message on his own Instagram Story and simply writing: "Love u mama."

Reese showed her support for Deacon's surprise album

And that wasn't it for the Legally Blonde star, as she had more love to show for her son on her main Instagram feed.

She shared a selfie of herself with Deacon after what seemed to be a long-awaited reunion as they hugged, and she called it the hug that "made my whole year."

Many of her friends and colleagues inundated them with heart emojis, as did Zoey Deutch, with Kelsea Ballerini calling them "cutiessss."

Her daughter Ava also chimed in, sweetly commenting: "Love this, love you two," while Deacon also responded with: "Miss you so much!!"

The actress recently reunited with her son

"You just light up in pics with your babies," a fan commented, with another saying: "So sweet. He's your twin," and a third adding: "Love is all you need. He looks like you."

