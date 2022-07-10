Reese Witherspoon shares insight into relationship with daughter Ava with new photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Reese Witherspoon quickly had fans fawning over her latest set of photographs featuring her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe.

The actress took to Instagram to share a pair of pictures of the two looking incredible while posing on the beach against a gorgeous sunset.

While in one they simply smiled for the camera, the second was a more candid shot, showing the depth of their relationship as Ava fixed her mom's make-up.

Reese highlighted that in her caption as well, writing: "Love sharing sunsets with my girl *esp when she fixes my makeup."

Many of her followers took to calling them "sisters" or "twins" for how identical they looked, and her celebrity friends like Julianne Moore, Camila Alves, Justin Anderson, and Ava DuVernay gushed over them as well.

Reese and Ava truly represented mother-daughter goals

Ava also commented with a sweet: "Love you mama!!" And a fan added: "This must be like looking into a mirror when you look at her...incredible."

While Reese always keeps busy with her career, whether it's taking on projects with her company Hello Sunshine or independent ones of her own, she never fails to take out time to unwind.

The star turned quite a few heads recently with another photograph by the beach, this time featuring her sporting a gingham Draper James swimsuit while lounging on a surfboard.

The ensemble comprised of a mix of light and darker blue patterns and a plunging neckline. The Walk the Line star captioned the photo with: "If 'vacation' were a swimsuit," and she's certainly not wrong!

The actress has had some show-stopping beach moments recently

Fans rushed to flood her comments section with tons of compliments and flattering emojis galore, writing: "Blimey you look fabulous!" and: "You doll in a swimsuit!" as well as: "This is the best post I have ever seen," and: "You're absolutely adorable!"

