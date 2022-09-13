Michael Strahan's rarely seen son is his double in proud family photo The TV host is a dad-of-four

Michael Strahan celebrated his son's birthday on Monday and paid tribute to Michael Jr. with a heartfelt message.

The Good Morning America host took to social media to share a selection of family photos and the father-son resemblance was uncanny.

"Happy birthday to my son, @mstrayjr," he wrote. "Wishing you the most amazing day!! You are an amazing son, friend, brother, and a great human being. So proud of you."

Michael and Michael Jr. were beaming in the photos and showing off their matching, bright smiles.

While the former NFL player is significantly taller than his son, they both displayed their athletic physiques too.

Fans commented on the photos and wrote: "I thought you only had the 2 girls! Good looking son happy birthday to him," and, "Happy Birthday to your handsome son, your mini me, wishing him all the best now and beyond the years to come".

Michael wished his son a happy birthday with some fun family photos

Michael shares Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita with his first wife Wanda Hutchins, who he was married to between 1992 and 1996.

The TV personality went on to welcome two more children, twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, from his seven year marriage to Jean Muggli.

Michael is also a loving stepfather to son Dorian, who is Wanda's oldest child.

Michael has four children

While Michael Jr. and Tanita live away from home, Isabella and Sophia split their time between their parents' homes in New York.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

Michael also gave an insight into raising his children and co-parenting with their moms.

He said: "I think a lot of times when you split, people assume that the mother is supposed to take responsibility for the kids. But from day one, it was very important for me to be active, to be a part of their life."

His oldest children lived in Germany during their childhood, and Michael added: "I was constantly on planes and phones. And it's very hard – of course it's hard with them being in Germany. But one thing I learned is, you make time for what you want to make time for."

