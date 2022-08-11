Michael Strahan's daughter impersonates her dad in video you don't want to miss The TV star is a father-of-four

There are no secrets in Michael Strahan's family anymore! The GMA host's habits were exposed by his daughter Isabella who did an epic impersonation of her famous dad, who then shared it on Instagram.

In the hilarious clip, the 17-year-old was asked to do an impression of Michael and she jumped at the opportunity.

Not only did she attempt to mimic his voice, but she revealed some personal details about her dad too.

"I walk around like this all of the time," she said as she showed off a swagger just like Michael's.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's daughter impersonates him in hilarious video

She then added: "I go to sleep at 8 o'clock at night," before sharing more of the TV host's secrets.

"I like to play video games on my phone at full volume all the time when everyone else is trying to watch TV."

Michael clearly found it amusing himself as he captioned the post: "@michaelstrahan's number 1 fan @isabellastrahan!! Check out her impression of her dad, it is SPOT ON." He then followed it up with a string of crying with laughter emojis.

Michael's daughters have launched swimwear model careers

Fans couldn't stop laughing either and commented: "I love that Isabella you did a good job," and, "She is soooo adorable and hilarious!! MAS sleeps early to get up way early I’m sure," while there were many more who commented on how gorgeous the teen is and how much they love her curly hair.

Michael thought his daughter's impression of him was SPOT ON!

Michael is a very proud dad to his four children but he admitted his youngest, Isabella and her twin, Sophia, are growing up too fast.

Sharing a photo of Sophia heading off to prom with her date, he wrote: "I was not ready for this moment to see one of my babies go to prom! @sophialstrahan looked beautiful with her date Sebastian at #Prom! @michaelstrahanbrand."



