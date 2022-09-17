9 best wellies for kids - muddy puddle, anyone?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If your child is anything like mine, jumping up and down in muddy puddles isn't just something we sing along with Peppa Pig, but something we - well, she - loves to do. Finding a decent pair of wellington boots for kids that'll keep their feet warm and dry can be overwhelming. There's so many to choose from, that you can get lost in a world of wellies.

The best wellies for kids are, above all else, waterproof and durable. Strong enough to withstand even the most enthusiastic of puddle jumpers but flexible enough for walking, running, climbing, jumping, skipping, bike riding and more.

Wellie boots for kids are pretty flashy these days too. There's light-up pairs, glitter pairs, colour-changing boots and some with handles, so your child can independently pull them on (and off, word of warning!)

So before the weather gets too wet and wild, make sure your little ones have their wellington boots ready and waiting for those drizzly autumnal days. These are the best wellington boots brands for kids 2022:

REGATTA

Peppa Pig Wellies, £20.95, Regatta

The outdoor brand, unsurprisingly, comes up trumps for durability and waterproof ratings. There's designs for boys, girls, unisex patterns and plain too.

M&S

Star Wellies, £13, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's affordable wellies get five-star reviews across the board, for being comfortable and colourful. There's a wide range of designs to choose from, including star-print, camo-print and leopard.

HUNTER

Insulated Wellington Boots, £45, Hunter

British brand Hunter are loved by celebrities, and their mini-me versions are just as cute and durable.

We love the insulated boots, with their fleecy interior to ward off any chill.

TU

Gruffalo Wellies, from £11, Tu @ Sainsbury's

The supermarket brand is your go-to for character wellies - they stock over 30 different styles. You'll find Minnie Mouse, Sonic, Spiderman and Frozen in the aisle.

Frugi

Puddle Buster Wellies, £28, Frugi

With wellies named 'Puddle Busters', Frugi means business with its waterproof boots! Created from natural rubber, the PVC-free shoes come with a soft lining and grippy soles.

Jojo Maman Bebe

Fox Fleece Lined Wellies, £22, Jojo Maman Bebe

It's the cosy-lined design that keeps parents coming back to Jojo Maman Bebe for their children's wellies. Cosy and warm, the fleece lining will keep your kids feet warm on even the chilliest of days.

Crocs

Crocs Handle It Rain Boots, from £13.15, Amazon

Got yourself and your kids a pair of Crocs this summer? Carry on the Crocs love-in with their wellies, some of the best on the market for helping children to be independent by putting them on themselves - the larger handle makes it child's play.

They're surprisingly light, too, and come in plenty of colours from neon pink to navy.

Grass & Air

Grass & Air Colour-Changing Wellies, £20, Monsoon

It's the colour-changing pattern that'll have your toddlers wanting to wear these wellies all the time - once wet, the pattern changes colour. Very cool! Designed for babies and toddlers, these are ridiculously cute.

Merry People

Wellington Boot, £39.95, Merry People

New brand on the block Merry People have a capsule collection of wellies for adults and kids, all with added grip and tread on the sole. The classic design comes in yellow, pink, blue and green, from kids size 20-34.

