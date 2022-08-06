Best trampolines for all ages to enjoy your outdoor space

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

First thing's first, trampolines are not just for kids to enjoy, but adults too.

Whether you’re a pro at backflips, need a little help on those swivel hips, or are content just bouncing around, which is actually a great form of exercise, we’ll have you know, there are plenty of trampolines to shop.

There are miniature trampettes, which can be used indoors for solo use as well as outdoors, and bigger designs for the garden, which the whole family can enjoy.

But how do you choose which trampoline to buy, and what are the best trampolines for adults and kids to snap up? We have the answer.

What is the best brand of outdoor trampolines?

When it comes to shopping for trampolines, many shoppers prefer to head to brands they know, or popular makes, to ensure they are safe for the whole family to use.

Some of the most popular brands for outdoor trampolines include Jumpking, BERG, as well as Plum, although there are other popular brands including Sportspower.

While popular trampoline brands for kids include, Zupapa and Skywalker.

What is the best size for a trampoline?

To know what the best size for a trampoline depends on three factors; where you want to place your trampoline, how big your outdoor space is, and who it is intended for. If it turns out the trampoline is only for you to use in the home to get your cardio in a smaller trampette may suffice.

However, if you are looking to invest in a garden accessory for the whole family to enjoy, a larger design will be necessary.

Typically eight-foot trampolines are the most common buys as they are ideal for solo fun, whereas medium trampolines averaging 10 or 12 feet are highly sought after for two jumpers at a time.

While for those looking to practice somersaults on their trampoline, a 12 to 14-foot trampoline is recommended.

How to choose a trampoline

When it comes to buying a trampoline you will find there is an impressive selection of sizes, styles, and variations to choose from, but how do we pick the right one?

Firstly decide who the trampoline is for, whether it is for children or adults, and how many will be using this outdoor sporting equipment, then decide if it’s for indoor or outdoor use.

It is advised for those buying larger trampolines for their garden to have a 24-foot clear space from the ground up so you won’t get tangled into anything when bouncing away.

Once you have decided on those factors, it's time to set your budget to narrow down the search a little more.

From miniature trampolines to single-use designs, trampolines for two, or larger designs, ranging from £20 to £500 and more, shoppers are spoilt for choice.

Best trampolines for the whole family

Sportspower

Sportspower Premium 14FT Bounce Bowl Trampoline, £259, ASDA

Sportspower is a name you will hear a lot when shopping for trampolines for adults, and for children, plus with top ratings from customers, it’s one brand to have on your radar.

For those with large gardens, this 14-foot design is perfect for all the family to enjoy.

It features Quad-Lok technology so it is easy to store away, with a new extended outer frame for extra protection when you’re jumping away. It can hold up to 120kg, and is perfect for family fun this summer.

Plum

Plum Magnitude Springsafe Trampoline with 3G Enclosure, £488.99, Robert Dyas

Plum is one of the top-rated and more upmarket brands to shop trampolines, and has our seal of approval.

This particular creation features a 3G enclosure design, which curves to protect those jumping away from the springs, without hindering their jumping space. It has a push-button lock system so rest assured your trampoline is sturdy and safe to use, while the frame is made from galvanised steel, zinc-coated springs, and a durable jumping mat.

Amazon

Zero Gravity Ultima 4 High Spec Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Netting and Ladder, from £105, Amazon

We thought there were a lot of trampolines on the market, but there are plenty more on Amazon.

Zero Gravity has a vast array of trampoline designs from six-foot to 14-foot designs, so there is something to suit every shopper’s needs.

The Ultima 4 design boasts state of the art safety enclosure, as well as netting on the edge of the jump surface for optimum safety.

Sportspower

14ft Titan Super Tube Trampoline, £319.99, Very

The name alone, Titan Super trampoline, says it all really. This is the ultimate trampoline.

This design is one of the larger trampolines and is ideal for those who want to get the whole family involved in playtime.

Akrobat

Akrobat Orbit Rectangle 10ft x 6ft Trampoline, £729, John Lewis

Akrobat prides itself on delivering top-quality designs, which will stand the test of time.

This design features an AkroSPRING system, which is a durable design yet powerful for those who are putting their acrobatic skills to the test.

Plus, each purchase includes a lifetime guarantee on the frame, 10 years for the springs, three years for safety pads and two years warranty for the jumping surface and safety net, so you can sleep easy knowing you are covered if anything was to happen to this trampoline.

Decathlon

Octagonal Trampoline, £249.99, Decathlon

Decathlon is the go-to shopping destination for those shopping for exercise equipment, and that includes trampolines, which are not only fun for all the family, but are a great way to get your cardio in.

This octagonal design features safety cushions and a net, with an anchoring kit to ensure the user is safe at all times, as well as a two-step ladder to help you get on, and three-metres in height.

Mano Mano

Garden Trampoline 12ft, £269.99, Mano Mano

Mano Mano never fails when it comes to gardening equipment, which is why we have high hopes for the garden trampoline.

This creation features curved poles and a net closer to the jumping space so you don’t hit the sturdy poles, although it measures 12 feet, and can see two people bounce away on this creation, Mano Mano has recommended only one person to use it at a time.

Best trampolines for kids

Sportspower

Sportspower 10ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline with Enclosure, £130, Argos

Sportspower has done it again with its kids trampoline, which is suitable for children aged six years old and above.

This design features safety pads, and is made from weather-resistant material, so will stand the test of time and give your little ones hours of fun - whatever the weather.

Chad Valley

Chad Valley 3ft Indoor and Outdoor Kids Trampoline, £36, Argos

This three-foot miniature trampoline is ideal for children to enjoy all day long, and a great way to train your kid before hopping on bigger versions.

Not only is it fun and colourful, but it also features a handlebar to hold onto, as well as extra padding to cover the springs for their safety.

Jouet

Jouet Kids 140cm Trampoline with Enclosure Net, £73.99, Robert Dyas

Unlike some trampolines, this design is springless but uses solid metal tubes and bungee chords to provide that extra bounce.

This buy comes with a PP jumping mat, an enclosure net, as well as a U-shaped zip door for extra security.

Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price 4.5-Foot Trampoline, £84.99, Very

Fisher-Price is a longstanding brand known for making top-quality, and popular, children’s toys - and that includes trampolines.

This design is suitable for children of 18 months and upwards, so no one has to miss out on the fun.

