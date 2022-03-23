15 student discount deals to know about: From ASOS to Spotify, Pizza Express and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Student discount is a god send when on a shopping spree - no matter how big or small the discount is, a price reduction is still a saving.

Discounts can range from 5% off to 40% off, and can be redeemed online and in-store at different retailers; from fashion stores to restaurants.

Different shopping destinations require different student cards. Some may accept your college or university ID, while others accept Unidays, Student Beans, an NUS card - now Totum - or NUS Apprenticeship card, plus many others.

Students can sign up to certain student discount websites and apps to generate a code, which is super helpful when shopping online as it uses your student discount log in to see the price in your basket drop.

How to get a student discount card?

Signing up for a student discount card can be simple.

To claim your free student card, at your college or university, should be completed automatically when you sign up for a new course, or enroll at University.

However, for those wanting access to more student discounts will want to sign up to Student Beans or Unidays.

To sign up for a valid student card on Student Beans, Unidays or Totum, you will need a photograph for your card, as well as valid class registration, or University acceptance letter, and often an email address connected to your university account.

In some cases the student card application will need to be submitted and verified by the company before you receive the account.

Who is eligible for a student discount card?

Usually the student discount card is available for those aed 16 years old, starting sixth form, college, or university.

However, it is also available to those carrying out an apprenticeship, and for any person enrolled in a full time class as a mature student. All you need is proof of your enrollment and you are able to apply.

How much discount can you claim with a student discount card?

Student discount can see you claim 10% off your basket, up to 50% in some cases.

Plus, you can get an extra saving off sale items too - depending on the retailer.

How long does your student discount card last for?

In most cases your student discount card will last for one year, and will need to be updated every year.

Are student discount cards free to apply for?

Not all student discount cards are free of charge.

Student Beans and Unidays are totally free to sign up for, and function as an app more than a card, like Totum, or the old NUS cards.

Totum you will be required to pay a fee of £14.99 for one year, which will allow access to hundreds of discounts in the UK, plus you can get a free one-year International Student Identity Card (ISIC) too, that can be used abroad, although it would usually fetch £12 to £15.

Retailers who accept student discount?

There are hundreds of retailers who accept student discount cards, and offer student discount, so students you’re in luck.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your studying from home wardrobe, need a new outfit to hit the SU, or a new spring/summer wardrobe, you can shop for less.

However, Spotify, as well as Amazon offer discounted memberships, which means you can stock up on your reading list for your next module, or music for your house party.

Plus, various restaurants accept the student discount too, so you can eat well, but on a budget too.

ASOS student discount

ASOS accepts student discount, but often changes the discount available from 10% or 15% to much, much more.

Currently ASOS is offering those with student discount code 15% off until 5 April, so you will want to shop quick.

ASOS accepts student discount via a student validation form, Unidays, Student Beans or Totum, so you are bound to bag a huge saving.

Amazon student discount

Amazon Prime is highly sought after as you can access new TV shows, series and films, as well as next day delivery.

A prime membership retails for £7.99 a month, or a 30-day free trial. However, students will be eligible for a six-month Prime Student trial, which will see you receive One-Day Delivery, Prime Video, and Prime Music.

Boohoo student discount

Boohoo is the online retailer students love to shop at, as they pride themselves on stylish pieces with affordable price tags and speedy delivery too.

What’s more they have three student discount options to shop through, from boohoo premiere, which entitles you to free premier delivery, Unidays and Student Beans, so you can save even more on your next shopping spree.

Boots student discount

Boots is also offering shoppers a 10% student discount, and it is simple and easy to claim.

Firstly shoppers must sign up to become an Advantage Card member, which is totally free, then visit a store with your NUS, Totum card or Student ID to activate the student discount code.

Calvin Klein student discount

Calvin Klein loungewear, cropped tops and underwear are some of the most comfortable designs on the market.

The brand accepts Unidays student discount, with members eligible for up to 15% off their basket.

Dominos student discount

How does 35% off your Dominos order sound? We thought so.

For those with a Student Beans ID can claim 35% off your order, on online orders up to £25.

Lookfantastic student discount

Lookfantastic is our go-to shopping destination for everything beauty, skincare, bodycare and hair related.

So it is music to our ears to learn the online retailer partners with Unidays, Student Beans, as well as Totum, Youth Discounts, and VC Students by Voucher Codes to save you more on your basket.

Pizza Express student discount

Just when we thought it couldn’t get better, Pizza Express offer 30% off for students when you dine on Sunday to Thursday, except on Bank Holidays.

However, this discount is not applicable with any other deals or discounts.

Ray-Ban student discount

Ray-Ban is a fan favourite eyewear brand! With summer just around the corner there is no time like the present to snap up a pair of sunnies for less with Ray-Ban’s 25% off student discount offering.

River Island student discount

River Island offers shoppers with valid Student Beans or Unidays student discount 10% off sitewide all year round.

Shoes, clothes, as well as accessories are included in the deal, so you can shop a whole outfit for less.

Sports Direct student discount

Shopping for cosy loungewear, tracksuits, gym gear, or the latest trainers, then Sports Direct is often the affordable retailer to head to.

Sports Direct are another retailer that accepts student discount, and students can get 10% off their purchase when signed up to Unidays.

Spotify student discount

Spotify is the go-to app for those who want to stay up to date with all the latest hits, new releases and popular playlists, as well as podcasts.

Students are eligible for one month free Premium Spotify, although this will go to £5.99 a month afterwards, and you can cancel at any time.

The Body Shop student discount

The Body Shop is the place to shop beauty buys, including body creams and lotions, make-up cosmetics, and other body care.

For those looking to treat themselves to a pamper, you’re in luck, as The Body Shop offers 15% off sitewide.

Timberland student discount

Timberland has a Student and Teacher discount code available to shop online.

To claim the 10% off your shop, simply verify your credentials online, which will see you receive a personal promotional code you can use to shop sitewide.

Warehouse student discount

Warehouse has pulled out all the stops with its student offering.

For those who have signed up to Student Beans to get new deals and discounts, you will be eligible to shop 20% off at Warehouse, as well as free delivery on your order.

