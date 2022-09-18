Emily Wickersham melts hearts with rare photo of baby son The former NCIS star is a doting mom

Emily Wickersham loves nothing more than being a mom and has thrived in motherhood since welcoming her baby son Cassius in December.

The former NCIS star took to Instagram recently to share a rare family photo featuring Cassius sleeping in her arms, and it melted the hearts of her loyal fans!

Emily captioned the picture: "bits of summers end and freckles end but just the beginning of many for this little man."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Congrats on the beautiful growing family Emily," while another wrote: "Love that picture." A third added: "Enjoy every minute with him, they grow in the blink of an eye."

Emily shares Cassius with actor James Badge Dale, who also commented on the sweet photo, writing: "Beautiful beginnings every day... coming home soon and we'll watch the leaves change x."

The actress played agent Ellie Bishop on NCIS before leaving in Season 18, and her life has changed a lot since then!

She recently shared a gorgeous photo of her baby son on the beach, and an adorable family photo back in June to mark James' first Father's Day.

When Cassius was born, Emily proudly shared the news on social media, alongside a series of hospital photos showing her and James holding their son for the first time.

The caption read: "Welcome to the world. Cassius Wickersham Dale born 12/30/21 just in time to join the party to ring in the New Year. You are more than @jamesbadgedale and I could ever have imagined. We are so in love with you."

Emily played Ellie Bishop on NCIS - pictured alongside co-star Mark Harmon

Emily revealed she was leaving NCIS in May 2021 and announced her departure on Instagram, telling fans she was officially "hangin' [her] hat and jacket up" after starring on the show for nearly a decade. "I can't say enough kind words about this group that I've had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later," she wrote.

"I've been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. "A moment in time I surely won't forget. Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history."

