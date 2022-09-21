Rare footage of the Queen at home with her Corgis will warm your heart The late monarch loved her dogs

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was buried on 19 September after sadly passing away on 8 September at her Scottish home, Balmoral. Unearthed clips of the late monarch at home with her Corgis prove just how much she loved her pet dogs…

A royal fan account, @royalfamily2022, shared an Instagram montage of Her Majesty with her beloved pooches, including one clip of her smoothing one of her Corgis while surrounded by dignitaries.

The video also showed the moment that one of her corgis appeared on the big screen alongside James Bond when the Queen starred in a spoof for the London Olympics.

Unsurprisingly, the comments on the video included an outpouring of love for both the late monarch and her adorable dogs. As well as a swathe of love heart emojis, many added sweet words to the clips.

The Queen loved her sweet Corgis

"Dogs are so good. They don’t know if their owners are royalty or pauper. They love their owners as though they are all kings and queens!" penned one. A second added, "No matter what she was doing, she really wanted to be with her dogs."

The Queen's corgis Muick and Sandy were there at Windsor Castle during Her Majesty's state funeral, stealing the hearts of everyone watching, so what will happen to them now?

As they were a gift from the Duke of York, he has taken the puppies into his care at his Windsor home where they will live alongside his own four dogs.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Dog Expert and Founder of Yappy.com, John Smith, revealed that Her Majesty's former dogs will grieve her death.

Her Majesty's Corgis appeared at her funeral procession

"You won’t get a greater companion or watch dog than a Corgi," he revealed. Going on to explain: "Corgis are extremely loyal to their owner, so when their owner dies, they will most definitely feel a loss, making them feel extremely anxious around other members of the family."

"Adjusting to new surroundings is always difficult to manage under any situation for a dog. Due to their independent nature, it may take some time for them to adapt to their new life with Prince Andrew. However, as long as they still have a similar routine as when they were with the Queen, they will soon settle in."

