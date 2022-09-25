Hoda Kotb details sleepless night involving young daughter - and it's so relatable! The Today star is a doting mom

Hoda Kotb loves nothing more than spending time with her family, but with her busy schedule, she needs her sleep too!

The Today star detailed a sleepless night this week on Today with Hoda & Jenna, involving her young daughter Haley.

While Jenna had been out at a Harry Style's concert, revealing that she usually says 'no' to things but wanted to make the effort, Hoda had a late night too - for a very different reason.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb's family life out of the spotlight

She told her co-host that Haley kept waking her up, and revealed an emotional remark she made during the night, at one point telling her mom: "Sometimes I miss you when you're sleeping."

Hoda concluded that she should have gone out after all, because it would have been more fun than staying in being awake anyway!

After the clip was shared on Instagram, many fans were able to relate to the mother-of-two. One wrote: "Those little conversations are everything," while another wrote: "True mom life right here." A third added: "I'm living in your world Hoda!"

Hoda Kotb opened up about her sleepless night involving her daughter

Hoda is mom to Haley and Hope, who she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

The TV star adopted her little girls at the age of 52 back in 2017 and her life has been complete ever since.

Clearly a doting mom, she recently told People that she creates treasure maps for her daughters so that they can find a daily message from her when they wake up and she's already at work.

Hoda's adorable daughters Haley and Hope at home with their mom

She also admitted her fears of being an older parent, but how she is happy that her children will always have each other.

She explained: "They're [Haley and Hope] going to have each other forever, and that's what really fills me to the top. Because any older parent knows one of our secret fears is that we won't be there for milestones. The other day they were playing on their scooters, and they said, 'Super sisters save the day!' I thought to myself, 'Yes, super sisters — forever, you guys have each other.' Nothing makes me feel more peaceful."

While Hoda loves being at home with her children - admitting that her routine is very similar to theirs because of her early starts - which see her go to bed most nights at 7.30pm - she also enjoys being at work alongside fellow working parents and they often give each other advice.

