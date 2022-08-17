Hoda Kotb admits to worrying about future as an older mom to young daughters The Today star is a doting mom to young daughters Haley and Hope

Hoda Kotb loves nothing more than being a mom and shares her two young daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

The Today star adopted her little girls at the age of 52 back in 2017 and her life has been complete ever since.

While she is cherishing every moment of being a parent - even creating treasure maps to find a daily message for her daughters when they wake up and she's already at work - Hoda admitted that she's worried about not being able to see her children grow up.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb's family life - all we know

In an interview with People, the NBC star explained: "They're [Haley and Hope] going to have each other forever, and that's what really fills me to the top. Because any older parent knows one of our secret fears is that we won't be there for milestones.

"The other day they were playing on their scooters, and they said, 'Super sisters save the day!' I thought to myself, 'Yes, super sisters — forever, you guys have each other.' Nothing makes me feel more peaceful."

Hoda is especially making the most of every moment right now in the summer holidays, and has been taking a lot of time off Today in order to spend quality time with her children.

Hoda Kotb opened up about the worries she has as an older mom

The family are staying at their summer home in New York State, which is right by the beach. The star celebrated her birthday last week there, and was joined by her mom and her sister for the special occasion.

The weekend just gone, meanwhile, Hoda invited her co-star Jenna Bush Hager and Fourth Hour executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones to her home, along with their children.

While Hoda loves being at home with her children - admitting that her routine is very similar to theirs because of her early starts - which see her go to bed most nights at 7.30pm - she also enjoys being at work alongside fellow working parents.

Hoda with co-star Jenna Bush Hager

She hosts the main Today show with co-anchor Savannah Guthrie who is also a mom-of-two.

Chatting about the support system they have in an interview with Good Housekeeping, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

