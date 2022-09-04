Hoda Kotb bids farewell to summer with adorable glimpse at weekend with daughters Hope and Haley They seem to have had the best time!

Hoda Kotb's decision to cut back appearances on the Today Show to spend more time with her daughters is most definitely paying off.

As summer and its warm months near their end, the star shared a glimpse of how she and her daughters were taking advantage of the sunny weather before school starts back up, and it is so sweet.

Haley Joy and Hope Catherine's childhood and summer break seems as idyllic as it gets, and their mom revealed it has been full of beach time and lemonade stands.

The Today host took to Instagram to say goodbye to summer, sharing with her fans how she and her girls spent the last weekend of the season.

First she shared Hope and Haley's impressive entrepreneurial skills, sharing an adorable photo of the lemonade stand the two girls had set up, and it appeared to be quite the success!

Another photo shows the long line of the adults and children alike who were keen on trying the lemonade, and the girls ensured it would be as refreshing as possible by keeping a large metal bowl full of ice to serve their customers.

Hoda's bittersweet farewell to summer

Their summer was jam-packed with fun activities outdoors, and their mom shared yet another video of how else they got busy, of course having to visit the beach too.

The mom-of-two posted two clips of Hope and Haley participating in a beach race, this time showing their athletic side rather than their business skills.

The star recently opened up about potentially adopting a third child

Ever the supportive mom, she is heard in the background repeatedly screaming: "Go!" encouraging the girls to run as fast as they could. Bidding farewell to summer, she wrote in her caption: "Lemonade stands.. chasing the last days of summer.. Nice way to say goodbye. Until next year."

Fans couldn't help but gush about the sweet moments she shared, writing: "This is awesome," and: "Love your cheerleader vibe Hoda," as well as: "Priceless memories," plus another fan added: "Love it!!! Nothing better than childhood memories…"

