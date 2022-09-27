Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's daughter Wyatt approaches exciting milestone - all we know The couple are proud parents-of-two

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's daughter, Wyatt, is almost eight - and we don't now where the time has gone.

The couple's firstborn will ring in her birthday on 1 October and the years are just flying by. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress and her longtime husband keep their family - which also includes their little boy, Dimitri, five - out of the spotlight.

But behind closed doors there will be an outpouring of love as they mark Wyatt's big day.

WATCH: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher can't stop laughing as they address controversial parenting confession

The children are rarely spotted as they shield them from the public eye, however, rare glimpses show that they're looking more and more like their parents every day.

Wyatt has long, dark hair just like her mom's and Dimitri has his dad's eyes.

Although they're raising their children in Hollywood, Mila insists that her children will not grow up spoiled.

The couple are raising their children in Hollywood

Rather than overload them with gifts at Christmas and for their birthday, they encourage money to go to charity.

"I give them presents, I'm not like anti-gifts," Mila clarified in an interview. "It's just that they get so many wonderful gifts from my family and my husband's family, that he and I literally give them one present."

"We've told our parents, 'We're begging you — if you have to give her something, pick one gift.

Mila and Ashton's daughter Wyatt is turning 8

"Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.' That's our new tradition."

Ashton also revealed that they won't be leaving them a huge inheritance either. "I’m not setting up a trust for them," he told Dax Shepard during his podcast. "We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things."

He also said he likes to take his children camping so that they can learn about fending for themselves.

"I want them to be really resourceful," Ashton added. "Hopefully they'll be motivated to have what they had, or some version of what they had."

