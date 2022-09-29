Kylie Jenner explains on The Kardashians why she changed her baby boy's name The Kardashians airs on Hulu

Fans of the Kardashians saw Kylie Jenner have a heartfelt conversation with her mom Kris Jenner on the most recent episode of The Kardashians - and she finally opened up on changing her son's name.

The mom-of-two and partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child on 2 February 2022 and later shared his name with fans by posing a black Instagram Story with the words "Wolf Webster" in white.

Travis' real name is Jacques Webster. The pair are also parents to four year-old daughter Stormi.

But weeks later Kylie took to Instagram to break the news about her change of heart, writing: "FYI Our son's name is not Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him.

"Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Six months later Kylie has yet to share his name, but on episode two of Hulu's new series she revealed that she and Travis had still not made their minds up.

Kylie revealed she has still not legally changed her son's name

"I am not going to announce it yet because God forbid I change it again," she then joked after Kris asked her to share the name. Kylie also shared that Wolf was still her son's legal name but that Travis was the reason for the long wait as he keeps changing his mind.

"It hasn't been changed legally yet, Travis still changes it a few times, and he will call [him that name] for the day," she shared.

Kylie welcomed her son in February

"I thought it would just come to us when we saw him and it didn't, and 24 hours before we had to register him Khloe said, 'What about Wolf?' and I liked the 'W W' so we just put Wolf Webster in the moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I thought, 'What did I just do?'"

But Kylie wasn't too concerned about the delay, adding: "It is part of his story."

