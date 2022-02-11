Kylie Jenner reveals surprising name of her newborn baby boy He is the younger brother to Storm

Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her baby boy - Wolf. The mom-of-two and partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child on 2 February, and have now shared his name.

Taking to social media, Kylie simply posted a black Instagram Story with the words "Wolf Webster" in white; Travis' real name is Jacques Webster. The pair are also parents to four year-old daughter Stormi.

The make-up mogul took to social media on 6 February to share the news of her son's birthday. She included a blue heart and tagged Travis who also shared a series of brown heart emojis and one blue, further hinting that they had welcomed a son.

Mom Kris Jenner was quick to comment, writing the phrase "Angel Pie" while sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote: "Mommy of two life."

Kylie confirmed in September that she was expecting her second baby, sharing an emotional video with fans that took them through her own discovery process.

She started the clip off with a positive pregnancy test and a visit to the doctor for a sonogram, following which her four-year-old, Stormi, shared pictures from the sonogram with Kylie's mom, Kris.

She simply captioned the video with a white heart and pregnant emoji while tagging her partner and the baby's father, Travis.

The star's pregnancy with Stormi was kept completely out of the spotlight until she welcomed her daughter, but this time she has shared more of the journey with her fans.

This included photos from her baby shower and a sweet montage featuring clips of her going to a baby scan with Travis and Stormi.