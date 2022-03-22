Kylie Jenner just backtracked on her baby's name – other celebs that have too Indecisive celebrity parents revealed

Kylie Jenner has just admitted that her baby son is no longer called Wolf, and it transpires that many other celebrities have made a U-turn on the names of their babies even after the big reveal.

Kylie took to Instagram to break the news about her change of heart. She penned: "FYI Our son's name is not Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." The star didn't reveal what moniker they had chosen instead, so we will wait for the update via social media.

WATCH: Celebrities and their blossoming baby bumps

Here are the other celebs who have backtracked on their baby names…

Amy Schumer

Amy waited almost a year to change her child's name

Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer changed their minds when their child was almost one. Gene Attell Fischer was born in May 2019, but after pondering that 'Gene Attell' could sound like 'genital' so their son's middle name is now David.

Caterina Scorsone

Caterina changed her daughter's name

Grey's Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone called her third baby Arwen but then decided to completely change it to Lucinda a few months down the line. The family call her 'Lucky' as well as her official name of Lucinda.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk was forced to change his child's name

Elon Musk and then-partner Grimes called their child X Æ A-12 but instead of changing their minds, they were in fact left with no choice to change it due to legalities. It wasn't permitted under Californian Law because it contained non-English characters, but a slight adjustment sorted the problem.

So now, the birth certificate states that the baby's first name is 'X', middle name 'AE A-XII' and surname 'Musk'. And apparently, it was Elon's partner who came up with the very unique name!

Choosing your child's name is clearly no mean feat, and we suggest flicking through baby books, speaking to friends and family and really carefully considering your choice before you head to the registry office!

