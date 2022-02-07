Kylie Jenner welcomes second child, a day after daughter's birthday Kylie took to social media to share the news with fans

Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second child, and appeared to confirm that it was a baby boy. The make-up mogul took to social media to share the news with fans, revealing she gave birth on 2 February 2022.

She included a blue heart and tagged her partner, Travis Scott, who commented with a series of brown heart emojis and one blue, further hinting that they had welcomed a son.

Mom Kris Jenner was quick to comment, writing the phrase "Angel Pie" while sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote: "Mommy of two life."

Their child was born the day after the fourth birthday of their daughter, Stormi.

Kylie confirmed in September that she was expecting her second baby, sharing an emotional video with fans that took them through her own discovery process.

She started the clip off with a positive pregnancy test and a visit to the doctor for a sonogram, following which her four-year-old, Stormi, shared pictures from the sonogram with Kylie's mom, Kris.

Kylie shared this sweet snap to confirm her child's arrival

She simply captioned the video with a white heart and pregnant emoji while tagging her partner and the baby's father, Travis.

The star's pregnancy with Stormi was kept completely out of the spotlight until she welcomed her daughter, but this time she has shared more of the journey with her fans.

This included photos from her baby shower and a sweet montage featuring clips of her going to a baby scan with Travis and Stormi.

They are now parents to two children

The make-up sensation has long been vocal about her desire to have more children, and in January 2020 admitted that she sees herself having lots of kids.

"I can't wait to have more babies," she said in a YouTube video, adding that she doesn't "have a timeline to do this."

