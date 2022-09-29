Strictly's Stacey Dooley shows off growing baby bump in cute crop top Could she be hinting the baby's gender?

Strictly Come Dancing's Stacey Dooley shared a rare update on her pregnancy on Thursday morning, leaving fans delighted.

The presenter posted an adorable clip showing her posing in front of a mirror in a pink outfit – with her growing bare bump peeking out under her top.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shows off her growing baby bump in cute pink outfit

The star simply captioned the video with a summersault emoji, referring to the baby's kicks.

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the sweet video, with Ashley Roberts writing: "Love this sis."

The presenter has shows off her baby bump on a few occasions

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse added: "Mommy," whilst a fan remarked: "Love to see this, mumma glow."

Another said: "Gorgeous, best feeling in the world."

Stacey's update comes just a day after she praised her partner, Kevin Clifton, as he began an exciting time in his professional life – portraying Scott Hasting in Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

Taking to her Stories, Stacey posted a black and white photo of Kevin reading the script of his new show, and wrote: "Kev learning his Strictly Ballroom script in LA. Good luck tonight my angel (and for the next 10 months) The role was made for youuuuu. Any tips, (spesh re the Paso), don't hesitate to ask. E N J O Y ~E V S ~ S E C O N D !"

Stacey and Kevin Clifton announced the happy news last month

Reacting to her sweet tribute, the former Strictly pro wrote: "Thank you my girl. Love u."

Kevin and Stacey have been together since 2019, after meeting on the hit BBC dance show.

Despite being together for many years and expecting their first child together, Stacey has previously admitted she is in no hurry to walk down the aisle.

During an episode of Stacey Sleeps Over back in 2021, she said: "Kev and I have been together for two years," she explained. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."