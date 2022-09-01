Stacey Dooley shows off baby bump as she dons bright pink shorts for cute selfie The presenter is pregnant with her first child

Stacey Dooley is on cloud nine, having recently revealed that she and boyfriend Kevin Clifton are expecting their first child together.

MORE: Pregnant Stacey Dooley shows off blooming baby bump in semi-sheer Zara shirt

The mum-to-be has been showered with gifts from friends and family since the surprise announcement and the grateful star has been sharing snaps of the numerous thoughtful gifts on her Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley's home video sparks major fan divide

On Wednesday, she showed off several flower arrangements she had been gifted from her work colleagues at Clairol and UK TV, and on Thursday she showcased a new pair of shorts that are perfect to dress her growing bump.

READ: Karen Hauer reacts to ex Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's baby news

MORE: Stacey Dooley comments on relationship with Kevin Clifton's ex-wife Karen Hauer

In the snap shared over on her Stories, Stacey can be seen in front of a mirror in her new pink shorts, which she has matched with a grey jumper by Raey and trainers by Asics.

Stacey dressed her growing baby bump in bright pink shorts and a grey jumper

Whilst her look was oversized, fans could get a glimpse of her growing bump underneath.

"P E lost and found," she simply captioned the snap.

Another photo showed a closer look at her pink shorts by Pleats Please Issey Miyake as she sat down on a chair. "Can't take them off," she added.

Fans got their first glimpse of Stacey's bump last week when she announced her pregnancy.

Stacey and Kevin began dating after meeting on Strictly

Taking to Instagram, former Strictly dancer Kevin wrote: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

A short while later, the TV presenter posted a Polaroid snap showing her bare bump and announced: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted." She added: "Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [heart emoji].

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Omg [heart emoji] so exciting congratulations." Kevin's former dance partner Susanna Reid added a string of red heart emojis.

One follower said: "Delighted for you both." Another stated: "Congrats mate!! Amazing news." A fifth post read: "Fantastic news, the biggest of congratulations to you both xxxxxxx."