Strictly couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton expecting first baby together! Congratulations to this Strictly couple!

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 champions Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have announced they are expecting their first child together – and their fans are overjoyed!

Taking to social media on Friday, Kevin shared a photo of Stacey's blossoming baby bump to confirm the happy news.

In the caption, the professional dancer remarked: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

A short while later, the TV presenter posted a Polaroid snap and announced: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted." She added: "Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [heart emoji].

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Omg [heart emoji] so exciting congratulations." Kevin's former dance partner Susanna Reid added a string of red heart emojis.

One follower said: "Delighted for you both." Another stated: "Congrats mate!! Amazing news." A fifth post read: "Fantastic news, the biggest of congratulations to you both xxxxxxx."

Kevin shared this snap of Stacey on Instagram

Documentary maker Stacey and pro dancer Kevin first met when they were partnered on the BBC One show in 2018, with Stacey helping Kevin to score his first Glitterball trophy.

Exactly when the couple started a romantic relationship is not known, but they did confirm their romance shortly after her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a tell-all interview in April 2019.

Stacey insisted that there was no overlap between the relationships, and in July, she spoke publicly for the first time about boyfriend Kevin.

This will be the first child for Stacey and Kevin

"Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy," she told The Guardian. "That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds."

However, Stacey was full of praise when probed further about Kevin. "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I'm very lucky."

The couple found love after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing

While it's clear that the pair are completely smitten, fans shouldn't expect to hear wedding bells in the near future. The presenter previously joked that she won't tie the knot with Kevin because he would "end up divorcing her".

During an episode of Stacey Sleeps Over, she confessed that she is in no rush to marry Kevin, who has been married three times. "Kev and I have been together for two years," she explained. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

