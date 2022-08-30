Pregnant Stacey Dooley shows off blooming baby bump in semi-sheer Zara shirt The BBC star is redefining maternity fashion

Stacey Dooley stepped out in London on Monday looking effortlessly glamorous as she donned an oversized satin shirt and chunky modish sunglasses in stylish monochrome.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the BBC journalist redefined maternity style, rocking her textured black blouse partially unbuttoned and allowing the silky fabric to frame her blossoming baby bump. She slicked her fiery red bob into a low ponytail, adding a pair of delicate gold hoops to complete her off-duty pregnancy ensemble.

The thrifty style icon has long been an advocate for sustainable fashion, having previously shared her love for the array of vintage stores and thrift shops in Brighton, where she lives with her boyfriend and Strictly co-star Kevin Clifton.

Like us, that doesn't stop Stacey falling for a high street garment every now and then. Her oversized black blouse is a Zara bargain, retailing for just £32.99.

Long Semi-Sheer Oversized Blouse, £32.99, Zara

We'd team it with black flares and strappy mules for a slick date night look, or we'd rock it with cycling shorts and chunky trainers for a relaxed-fit daytime ensemble.

Stacey's appearance in London comes just after the star revealed to the world that she is expecting her first baby with long-term partner Kevin.

Stacey recently announced her pregnancy with partner Kevin Clifton

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer remarked: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

A short while later, the TV presenter posted a Polaroid snap and announced: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted." She added: "Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [heart emoji].

The BBC star is a thrifted style icon

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Omg [heart emoji] so exciting congratulations." Kevin's former dance partner Susanna Reid added a string of red heart emojis.

One follower said: "Delighted for you both." Another stated: "Congrats mate!! Amazing news." A fifth post read: "Fantastic news, the biggest of congratulations to you both xxxxxxx."

