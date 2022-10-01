WATCH: Strictly's Nancy Xu apologises to Will Mellor following routine

Strictly Come Dancing stars Will Mellor and Nancy Xu were the first couple to take to the dancefloor on Saturday evening's show, following their leaderboard-topping routine last week.

MORE: Who is Strictly star Will Mellor's wife? Meet the contestant's family here

However, things didn't go as smoothly this week, with the couple making a few missteps in their Salsa to Never Too Much by Luther Vandross, resulting in them getting a much lower score - and it seems that Nancy felt like she was to blame.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nancy Xu gives apology to Will Mellor after pushing him too far

While Tess Daly was quick to comment on spotting a few things flying off the dancefloor, including one of Nancy's earrings and Will's shirt buttons, judge Shirley Ballas said there were too many mistakes for her. Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke echoed her thoughts resulting in the pair getting only 26 points.

MORE: 5 of Strictly star Will Mellor's most memorable roles: Line of Duty, Broadchurch and more

MORE: Strictly star Will Mellor reveals the health concern that will mean he has to pull out of show

After the judges comments, Will and Nancy visited presenter Claudia Winkleman ahead of receiving their scores, where Nancy was quick to apologise to the Two Pints actor for "push[ing] him too hard."

"I pushed him really hard this week," she said. "I just want to bring the best of him out but sorry, I pushed you too hard."

Ever the gentleman, Will didn't let his pro partner take the blame. "She brings the best out of me," he admitted. He was also quick to apologise to his family watching at home, telling his children: "Sorry it wasn't great for you kids, I tried my best."

The pair topped the leaderboard last week

In the opening episode, the pair achieved an incredible score for their Jive, receiving nines from Motsi and Antonwhile Craig and Shirley scored them both an eight, putting them at the top of the leaderboard.

MORE: Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin and Ellie Simmonds make big announcement – fans react

Overwhelmed with the scores, the pair hugged as Nancy laughed at her own tears, shouting: "Why?! What did you do! I'm so proud of him, huge well done." Claudia then asked Will to send a message to his mum, who she joked had been hiding behind a pillow.

Tearing up, Will said: "I hope I did you proud, this is for you and my dad," before apologising after he was overcome with emotion. Will very sadly lost his dad back in 2020 and has previously revealed that he agreed to take part in the show following his dad's passing.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.