Strictly couple Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova go house hunting together

They went public with their romance earlier this year, and now Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova have proved their relationship is getting serious, as they have been spotted house hunting together.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals were pictured visiting estate agents in London earlier this week, with reports suggesting they are hoping to find their first home together ahead of the upcoming series of the hit BBC show.

The couple, who started dating during the Strictly live tour in January, already live together in the UK when Nadiya is not spending time in Slovenia with her daughter Mila, who lives with the dancer's ex-partner Matija Škarabot, from whom she split in 2021.

Speaking about their relationship in April, Nadiya said that although it was still early days for herself and Kai, they had already earned the support of their co-stars, and had even gone on date nights to watch their fellow stars perform.

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have reportedly been house hunting together

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the Ukrainian-born pro added: "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time.

"But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

In the interview, Nadiya also opened up about her split from her former fiancé, explaining: "You're apart for so much of your lives and neither of us wanted that. Unfortunately we grew apart."

Both Kai and Nadiya are expected to be confirmed as professional dancers for the upcoming 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing, after each achieving great success on the show in 2021. Kai reached the final along with AJ Odudu, although the pair were unable to compete after she sustained an injury during rehearsals. Meanwhile, Nadiya reached the quarter finals along with former BBC reporter Dan Walker.

