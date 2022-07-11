Strictly's Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella Baig welcome baby boy - see adorable photo The couple are delighted to become parents

Congratulations are in order for Nicola Adams and Ella Baig, who have welcomed a baby boy!

Exclusive: Nicola Adams and partner Ella Baig reveal their baby's sex

Sharing the news with HELLO!, former Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola shared a heartfelt photo of her and Ella's newborn's hands and feet, along with the message: "We are so excited to have welcomed our son into the world on Saturday morning at around 7am. Nothing prepares you for this moment in life but I am so overwhelmed with love and proud of Ella. We can’t wait to start this new chapter with baby Adams."

The Olympic champion boxer and her girlfriend Ella delighted fans in February after announcing their pregnancy.

Sharing a heartwarming photograph of their baby's first scan, Nicola anounced: "I can’t wait for the baby to be born @ella.baig".

Congratulations to Nicola and Ella, who welcomed their son on Saturday

Opening their hearts to HELLO! In April, the couple shared their thoughts about becoming parents for the first time. "Being part of the LGBTQ community, I am aware of the issues surrounding gender reveals, as they often reinforce gender stereotypes," explains Ella, whose idea it was to creatively reveal the baby's sex through a piece of artwork.

"I thought this was a good opportunity to bring awareness to the difference between sex and gender and make it less stereotypical. We started off with the pink and blue, then got rid of it."

Nicola and Ella announced their pregnancy in February

As a same-sex couple, Nicola and Ella's path to parenthood involved IVF, with the couple deciding to use Nicola's egg, fertilised via a sperm donor that resembles Ella.

After a heartbreaking miscarriage, Nicola said: "It feels really good to finally have a baby on the way. All the ups and downs were worth it in the end."

"I hope our story gives hope to other couples who might be in our position," explains Ella, who is eager to share her personal experiences in the hope of raising awareness of pregnancy loss and fertility.

