Katie Couric's bittersweet tribute to daughters amid cancer battle

Katie Couric revealed her battle with breast cancer with a post on social media last month, and now she's paid tribute to her two beautiful daughters during her treatment.

MORE: Katie Couric shares thoughtful message after criticism of husband John Molner

The chat show host declared that her children, Ellie and Carrie, were "two of my reasons" to take her health seriously. Katie spoke out at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, writing: "Hi friends. It's the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the Screen Queen (lol) is here to remind you all to get your annual mammogram (and ask your radiologists if you have dense breasts and need additional screening)

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie Couric shares glimpse at daughter's dream honeymoon

"I was six months late getting mine and was shocked when I found out I had stage 1A breast cancer. Early detection is so important to a favorable outcome.

"This #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, help me spread the word that screening saves lives. Share a photo with whoever or whatever inspires you to put your health first, and share it on social using the hashtag, #IScreenYouScreen. I will repost you! Here are two of my reasons… what are yours? #iscreenyouscreen."

The star is priorising her health for her daughters

In another social post, the journalist revealed how her daughters initially took the news.

MORE: Katie Couric marks anniversary of husband's death with unseen family photos

REVEALED: Harry Potter star Alan Rickman's secret cancer battle while filming: revealed

"I didn’t want to call Ellie and Carrie until I had a better idea of my prognosis. Finally, four days after I was diagnosed, I FaceTimed each of them.

"I tried to be as reassuring as Dr. Newman. Their faces froze in disbelief. Then shock. Then they began to cry. 'Don't worry,' I told Carrie then Ellie, 'I'm going to be fine,' trying to convince myself as well as them.

"They'd already lost one parent. The idea of losing another was unfathomable." Katie's first husband, Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer.

The star was diagnosed in June

The star sadly received news of the official diagnosis on 21 June, the day of her wedding anniversary with husband John Molner.

With the love and support of her nearest and dearest, Katie has been putting on a brave face as she battles his horrible disease.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.