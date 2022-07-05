Katie Couric shares thoughtful message after criticism of husband John Molner The TV anchor took to Instagram

Katie Couric has taken to Instagram to share a reflective post with her fans.

MORE: Katie Couric marks anniversary of husband's death with unseen family photos

The TV star returned to social media on Monday following criticism aimed at her husband, John Molner.

Loading the player...

John came under fire when he made reference to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade – but in a way that many felt was "tone-deaf" and "ill-timed".

READ: Katie Couric shares shock and heartbreak after sudden loss

MORE: Katie Couric's fans react to shock bulimia admissions

He spoke about the ruling in a long message about his recent Delta flight. He shared a picture of an aircraft and wrote alongside: "It's a sad day in our nation.

"Roe v Wade has been repealed. Additionally, the Court has struck down New York gun safety laws restricting people from carrying concealed weapons.

READ: Katie Couric celebrates arrival of new family member following daughter Ellie's wedding

MORE: Katie Couric's daughter Ellie Monahan shares heartbreaking wedding detail

"And Delta Airlines continues its descent toward becoming the worst major US airlines, canceling scores of flights daily, stranding passengers for days and holding them hostage to higher fares. It's not as bad as rolling back reproductive rights but it's pretty aggravating."

His post certainly proved divisive with a number of followers, including one who wrote: "Somber day indeed. But how can you group a failing airline in the same post as removing constitutional rights for women?!?! Beyond insensitive and out of touch. @katiecouric can you help him out?"

READ: Katie Couric pleads with fans after sharing health concerns from bed

MORE: Katie Couric causes a stir with huge family news

Katie, however, chose to focus her attention elsewhere as she took to Instagram on Independence Day.

Instead, she posted a sweet montage of her daughter Ellie's wedding day and wrote: "Happy 4th of July. It's a strange one this year but there are still things worth celebrating…like Ellie and Mark's one year anniversary! #fourthofjuly #elliesaysidobro #happyanniversary."

John was among the many to comment on her post, writing, "Happy anniversary to a wonderful couple! Love you both," along with a red love heart.

Katie and financier John got engaged in September 2013 after two years together, and were married in a small, private ceremony at her home in The Hamptons on 21 June 2014.

Prior to that, Katie was married to John (Jay) Paul Monahan. The couple tied the knot in 1989 and welcomed two children, Ellie, now 30, and 28-year-old Caroline, before he sadly passed away from colorectal cancer in 1998 at the age of 42.

Read more HELLO! US stories here